Daniel Akpeyi saves penalty and takes Kaizer Chiefs to top
25 August 2019 - 00:00
Nigeria goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi saved a stoppage-time penalty to earn Kaizer Chiefs a 1-1 draw with SuperSport United on Saturday as well as top spot in the South African Premiership.
Akpeyi, part of the Super Eagles squad that finished third at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, dived to his right and pushed away a Bradley Grobler spot-kick at Soccer City stadium in Soweto...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.