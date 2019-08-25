Daniel Akpeyi saves penalty and takes Kaizer Chiefs to top

Nigeria goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi saved a stoppage-time penalty to earn Kaizer Chiefs a 1-1 draw with SuperSport United on Saturday as well as top spot in the South African Premiership.



Akpeyi, part of the Super Eagles squad that finished third at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, dived to his right and pushed away a Bradley Grobler spot-kick at Soccer City stadium in Soweto...