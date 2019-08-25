Sport

Soccer

Foreigners boost China World Cup hopes

25 August 2019 - 00:00 By AFP

China could soon field a national team made up almost entirely of players born elsewhere after authorities said nine foreign footballers were switching allegiance.

On Wednesday, Brazil-born striker Elkeson became the first player without Chinese heritage to be named in the national squad, as China attempts to reach the World Cup for a second time...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Robert Marawa on radio & love: I'll get married when there's a black pope Sport
  2. How Bobby Motaung got Khama Billiat Sport
  3. Alcohol abuse taking its toll on PSL clubs and players Sport
  4. Pirates targets Thulani Hlatshwayo and Bradley Grobler are out to impress Sport
  5. Player exodus could help Boks at the World Cup, says Bryan Habana Sport

Latest Videos

Protesting university students kill cow
Ndlovu Youth Choir gives SA chills with its America's Got Talent performance
X