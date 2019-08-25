Soccer

Gunners fire blanks as Reds cruise

Liverpool extended their perfect start to the Premier League season as Mohamed Salah inspired an impressive 3-1 win over Arsenal, while Manchester United suffered fresh penalty woe through Marcus Rashford in their shock home defeat to Crystal Palace yesterday.



Jurgen Klopp's title challengers made it three successive victories thanks to Joel Matip's opener and a brace from Salah, one a stunning solo effort...