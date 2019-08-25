Tennis

Maria Sharapova and Serena Williams: the saga continues

As if Serena Williams's return to the US Open did not feel intriguing enough, after the unpleasant scenes that disfigured last year's trophy presentation to Naomi Osaka, the draw has added another layer of fascination by pitting Williams against her old foe Maria Sharapova in the first round.



These two giants have not played since the Australian Open quarterfinal of 2016, where Williams extended her unbeaten streak in their one-sided rivalry to 18 matches and 12 years. That was also the match after which Sharapova gave the urine sample that resulted in her meldonium suspension...