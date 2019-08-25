Noah Lyles out to wear the Usain Bolt mantle

Almost 10 years to the day that Jamaican legend Usain Bolt scorched to a blistering 200m world record of 19.19sec at the Berlin world championships, Noah Lyles takes to the track as the athlete to watch in world championship year.



The 22-year-old, with under-fire Christian Coleman and Michael Norman, has been touted as a possible name to help fill the now-retired Bolt's absence from the track, and the American has notched up an impressive personal best of 19.50sec this season, making him the fourth fastest man yet...