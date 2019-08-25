Cricket
Proteas to face sternest T20 test yet in India
Format seems tailored for the confident Indians
25 August 2019 - 00:06
T20 cricket is supposed to be all about surprises, but it isn't especially noteworthy that SA's men's team have lost more than 60% of their games against India.
Neither is it news that they have nothing to show for the fact that they have won close on 60% of all their T20s...
