Sport

Cricket

Proteas to face sternest T20 test yet in India

Format seems tailored for the confident Indians

25 August 2019 - 00:06 By TELFORD VICE

T20 cricket is supposed to be all about surprises, but it isn't especially noteworthy that SA's men's team have lost more than 60% of their games against India.

Neither is it news that they have nothing to show for the fact that they have won close on 60% of all their T20s...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Robert Marawa on radio & love: I'll get married when there's a black pope Sport
  2. How Bobby Motaung got Khama Billiat Sport
  3. Alcohol abuse taking its toll on PSL clubs and players Sport
  4. Pirates targets Thulani Hlatshwayo and Bradley Grobler are out to impress Sport
  5. Player exodus could help Boks at the World Cup, says Bryan Habana Sport

Latest Videos

Protesting university students kill cow
Ndlovu Youth Choir gives SA chills with its America's Got Talent performance
X