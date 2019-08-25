Sport

Athletics

SA rowing team hoping to do well at championships in bid to secure Olympics spot

25 August 2019 - 00:00 By DAVID ISAACSON

SA head coach Roger Barrow's six-boat fleet powers into action in Austria today, competing at the biggest-ever world rowing championships.

A record 80 nations have entered the event, and for two of Barrow's three main boats, the gap for Olympic qualification is a lot smaller than it has been in the past...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Robert Marawa on radio & love: I'll get married when there's a black pope Sport
  2. How Bobby Motaung got Khama Billiat Sport
  3. Alcohol abuse taking its toll on PSL clubs and players Sport
  4. Pirates targets Thulani Hlatshwayo and Bradley Grobler are out to impress Sport
  5. Player exodus could help Boks at the World Cup, says Bryan Habana Sport

Latest Videos

Protesting university students kill cow
Ndlovu Youth Choir gives SA chills with its America's Got Talent performance
X