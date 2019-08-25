Athletics
Sports ministry clams up on African Games requests
Sports bodies asking to be treated like soccer are ignored
25 August 2019 - 00:04
You get soccer and then you get all the other sports, and it doesn't seem that the government views them as equals.
When the SA Football Association (Safa) ran to the sport ministry last week to complain that their two soccer teams had been omitted for the African Games in Morocco, government responded like Flash Gordon...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.