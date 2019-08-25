Soccer

Sundowns overwhelm Congo minnows in Caf Champions League

For most parts of the first half, Mamelodi Sundowns picked apart the modest Otoho d'Oyo side from Congo Brazzaville with precision and the ruthlessness of trained snipers.



The score ended on 4-0 and 5-2 on aggregate but the Brazilians could have buried the visitors in an avalanche had they converted some of the good chances they created...