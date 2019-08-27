Halala! Serena Williams fans overjoyed at win over Maria Sharapova

Fans of Serena Williams are raving about her on social media, after she beat Maria Sharapova to advance to the second stage of the 2019 US Open.

Fifty-nine minutes is all it took for the American to beat the Russian for the 19th consecutive time on Monday.

“Whenever I play her, I bring out some of my best tennis. When you play her, you have to be super-focused,” said Williams.

On Twitter there was praise and shade. Here's a glimpse of the reactions: