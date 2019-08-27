Sport

Halala! Serena Williams fans overjoyed at win over Maria Sharapova

27 August 2019 - 12:41 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Serena Williams had a great start to the US Open, thrashing Russian Maria Sharapova 6-1 6-1. File photo
Image: JULIAN FINNEY/GETTY IMAGES

Fans of Serena Williams are raving about her on social media, after she beat Maria Sharapova to advance to the second stage of the 2019 US Open. 

Fifty-nine minutes is all it took for the American to beat the Russian for the 19th consecutive time on Monday.

 “Whenever I play her, I bring out some of my best tennis. When you play her, you have to be super-focused,” said Williams.

On Twitter there was praise and shade. Here's a glimpse of the reactions:

