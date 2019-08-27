Halala! Serena Williams fans overjoyed at win over Maria Sharapova
Fans of Serena Williams are raving about her on social media, after she beat Maria Sharapova to advance to the second stage of the 2019 US Open.
Fifty-nine minutes is all it took for the American to beat the Russian for the 19th consecutive time on Monday.
“Whenever I play her, I bring out some of my best tennis. When you play her, you have to be super-focused,” said Williams.
On Twitter there was praise and shade. Here's a glimpse of the reactions:
May you constantly whip your perceived non existent rivals constantly into submission like the way Serena Williams thrashes Maria Sharapova every time.— Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) August 27, 2019
Maria Sharapova has as much of a rivalry with Serena Williams as I do.— Kevín (@KevOnStage) August 27, 2019
Very solid performance in your first round @serenawilliams pic.twitter.com/rd19qUinwb— Patrick Mouratoglou (@pmouratoglou) August 27, 2019
There are many things that Serena Williams has been consistent at as an icon of the sport__ whipping Maria Sharapova is definitely on of them. #USOpen— Lebo Pelesane (@lebopee) August 27, 2019
Serena Williams made the perfect return to the US Open after last year's controversial final by thrashing Maria Sharapova 6-1,6-1 She now books the second spot in the #USOpen pic.twitter.com/ZbQjN8MrAj— JASON SAGINI🇰🇪 (Sports Arc Bishop) (@Jason_Sagini) August 27, 2019
What a performance at the #USOpen!— Hamisa🇰🇪 (@Hamisa254) August 27, 2019
The last time Maria Sharapova beat Serena Williams , Barrack Obama was still a senator not even president😀😀 pic.twitter.com/FgQjjm73G9
Whenever Sharapova sees Serena Williams pic.twitter.com/7bUe5PNZO1— Mayowa olagunju ❁ (@iam_doctormayor) August 27, 2019
Tfw you beat someone for the 19th time in a row and the media still refer to her as your "rival". #USOpen2019 #SerenaWilliams pic.twitter.com/Sp7GqGssLU— Leeroy Genkins (@ironsoffthetee) August 27, 2019
Serena Williams has beaten Maria Sharapova 19 times in a row.— Welile 'Welinho' G (@WelsWG) August 27, 2019
I repeat. THIS IS NOT A RIVALRY!!#USOpen pic.twitter.com/C8u5YgCyvg
Serena Williams processed Maria Sharapova 6-1; 6-1 in 59 mins! There's no rivalry here! 😂😂😂— Mbathane Matshaya (@MbataneMatshaya) August 27, 2019
I still cannot with Maria Sharapova writing an autobiography titled "Unstoppable" in which she writes about Serena Williams, an opponent who has stopped her ass on court more times than a police officer has stopped a black man for a busted headlight. I can NOT. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/TaKkv2AoAM— Donnie J. Sackey (@donniejsackey) August 27, 2019