Rugby

Boks fly on the wings of fitness and form

The question is if the coach had enough time to build a team

Already billed as potentially the most open and keenly contested Rugby World Cup (RWC), this year's tournament in Japan should reveal if burgeoning form carries more weight than enduring class.



The Boks are unbeaten in their four matches this year and they will draw huge inspiration from the fact the All Blacks failed to beat them for two successive years in the New Zealand capital Wellington...