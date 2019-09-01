Rugby
Cheetahs roar back to clinch a berth in final
01 September 2019 - 00:00
The Free State Cheetahs produced an astonishing second-half turnaround to beat the Sharks 51-30 in Bloemfontein, to qualify for next week's Currie Cup final that they'll host.
While they outscored the Sharks seven tries to four, the reeling in of the 20-11 half-time deficit was impressive...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.