Rugby

Cheetahs roar back to clinch a berth in final

The Free State Cheetahs produced an astonishing second-half turnaround to beat the Sharks 51-30 in Bloemfontein, to qualify for next week's Currie Cup final that they'll host.



While they outscored the Sharks seven tries to four, the reeling in of the 20-11 half-time deficit was impressive...