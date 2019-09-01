Soccer

Draw against Botswana leaves Banyana Banyana with a tough task

Banyana Banyana were left with a lot to do in the second leg, second round, of their Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualifier after a 0-0 draw against a formidable Botswana in Gaborone on Friday.



The SA senior women’s team will host their neighbours at the Orlando Stadium in the return leg on Tuesday, with the winner passing to the third round...