Cricket

India pour a little pace into the brew

There was a time when India, especially at home, were feared for their spin and batting prowess. That hasn't changed, but their fast-bowling armoury has come to the fore.



Any one of Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umesh Yadav are good enough to play in any Test team in the world...