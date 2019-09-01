Rugby
Lions secure spot in Currie Cup showpiece
01 September 2019 - 00:00
The Lions reached the Currie Cup final, but their performance hardly carried the promise of gold against a pragmatic Griquas side here yesterday.
The Lions reached the final for the first time since 2015 when they won the tournament but they made heavy weather of beating Griquas...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.