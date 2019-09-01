Soccer
Liverpool shape up for another titanic battle against Manchester City
01 September 2019 - 00:15
Liverpool maintained their 100% start to the Premier League season with a 3-0 win at Burnley yesterday to retake top spot from Manchester City, who earlier thrashed Brighton.
But Manchester United and Chelsea lost further ground on the leaders in disappointing draws with Southampton and Sheffield United...
