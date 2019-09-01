Soccer

London derby provides early gauge on Premier League pecking order

Playing last season’s Uefa Champions League finalists in back-to-back Premier League games is the “best test” Arsenal could have asked for, manager Unai Emery said ahead of today’s north London derby against Tottenham Hotspur.



Arsenal lost 3-1 to European champions Liverpool in a top-of-the-table clash last weekend and they host Spurs today, a team that has won only once in the Premier League at the Emirates Stadium...