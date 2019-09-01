Soccer
Molefi Ntseki's knowledge of young players could work in his favour
The new mentor's experience will be questioned
01 September 2019 - 00:07
At about 3pm yesterday at Safa House, SA Football Association (Safa) acting CEO Russell Paul emerged from the boardroom with a shock announcement to the media in the canteen that Bafana Bafana has a new coach - Molefi Ntseki.
Only four journalists were present. The national executive committee (NEC) meeting at the association's headquarters had at most been expected to produce a shortlist as Safa sought an appropriate replacement for the job vacated by Stuart Baxter on August 2...
