Soccer

Molefi Ntseki's knowledge of young players could work in his favour

The new mentor's experience will be questioned

At about 3pm yesterday at Safa House, SA Football Association (Safa) acting CEO Russell Paul emerged from the boardroom with a shock announcement to the media in the canteen that Bafana Bafana has a new coach - Molefi Ntseki.



Only four journalists were present. The national executive committee (NEC) meeting at the association's headquarters had at most been expected to produce a shortlist as Safa sought an appropriate replacement for the job vacated by Stuart Baxter on August 2...