Soccer

Polokwane City and Highlands play out a bore draw

Polokwane City and Highlands Park produced one of the dullest displays this season when they played to a goalless draw in the first leg of the MTN8 semifinal at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium yesterday.



City failed to capitalise on home advantage and will have to dig deep in the second leg at the Makhulong Stadium in Tembisa on September 18 if they are to progress to their first final since gaining promotion to the PSL in the 2012-13 season...