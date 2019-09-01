Soccer
Rangers FC hit with stand closure after sectarian chanting by fans
01 September 2019 - 00:00
Rangers have suffered another partial stadium closure by Uefa after sectarian chanting by fans against Legia Warsaw in the Europa League qualifiers.
Steven Gerrard’s side will play their first group game — against Feyenoord at Ibrox Stadium on September 19 — in front of an empty 3,000-seat section of stand, the governing body has ruled...
