Soccer

Rangers FC hit with stand closure after sectarian chanting by fans

Rangers have suffered another partial stadium closure by Uefa after sectarian chanting by fans against Legia Warsaw in the Europa League qualifiers.



Steven Gerrard’s side will play their first group game — against Feyenoord at Ibrox Stadium on September 19 — in front of an empty 3,000-seat section of stand, the governing body has ruled...