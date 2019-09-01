Racing

Sebastian Vettel out to put Ferrari back into the F1 race

Sebastian Vettel hopes to reboot his and Ferrari's season today in pursuit of his first victory in more than a year as Formula One returns to action at the Belgian Grand Prix.



The four-time world champion won last year's race at the majestic Spa-Francorchamps circuit, but has been without a victory since and needs to make the most of Ferrari's power advantage to add to his career total of 52 triumphs...