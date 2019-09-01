Soccer
Sundowns and SuperSport's MTN8 clash is the final before the real final
Mamelodi Sundowns meet neighbours SuperSport United in what should be an intriguing first leg of the MTN8 semifinal at the Lucas Moripe Stadium today
01 September 2019 - 00:06
That the Tshwane derby hardly ends in a draw no matter which competition involves SuperSport United and Mamelodi Sundowns, should be encouraging for today’s encounter in which a chance to win R8m in the final will be at stake.
A place in this year’s MTN8 final is what Pitso Mosimane’s Sundowns and Kaitano Tembo’s Matsatsantsa a Pitori will be fighting for, albeit the fight won’t necessarily end today because there’s a second leg of this match coming on September 17...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.