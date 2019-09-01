Soccer

Sundowns and SuperSport's MTN8 clash is the final before the real final

Mamelodi Sundowns meet neighbours SuperSport United in what should be an intriguing first leg of the MTN8 semifinal at the Lucas Moripe Stadium today

That the Tshwane derby hardly ends in a draw no matter which competition involves SuperSport United and Mamelodi Sundowns, should be encouraging for today’s encounter in which a chance to win R8m in the final will be at stake.



A place in this year’s MTN8 final is what Pitso Mosimane’s Sundowns and Kaitano Tembo’s Matsatsantsa a Pitori will be fighting for, albeit the fight won’t necessarily end today because there’s a second leg of this match coming on September 17...