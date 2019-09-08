'Am I drunk or did I just pay £55k for a single beer?'

An Australian cricket journalist was mistakenly charged £55,000 for a single bottle of beer in a Manchester hotel.



Peter Lalor ordered the £5.50 Deuchers IPA at the Malmaison hotel and was stunned to discover he had been charged £55,315.12. Lalor, covering the Ashes series, believes he drank “the most expensive beer in history”...