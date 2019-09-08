Soccer
Black players told to quit Italian football league as racist chants persist
08 September 2019 - 00:57
Black players were this week advised to quit Italian football after Romelu Lukaku’s own club’s fans accused him of creating something from nothing by condemning monkey chants directed at him.
Lukaku, who joined Inter Milan from Manchester United last month, was abused by Cagliari supporters as he prepared to take a penalty in his second Serie A match on Sunday...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.