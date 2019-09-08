Boxing

Boxing bribe claim after North West Gambling Board cans sponsorship

Promoter alleges his refusal to pay R200,000 bribe led to sponsorship deal being cancelled

A boxing promoter in the North West is crying foul after a R450,000 sponsorship he was awarded by the province's gambling board was cancelled three months later.



Stanley Motsuenyane, a former boxer who now runs Bamboo Tree Promotions, alleges he lost the deal because he refused to pay a R200,000 kickback...