Rugby
Cheetahs cling to lead to lift the Currie Cup
08 September 2019 - 00:00
The most relieved man at the Free State Stadium during half-time must have been television match official Shaun Veldsman.
By then it was pretty evident that the retiring TMO would not be faced with a decision that may alter the result of this year's Currie Cup final...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.