Resilient Rafael Nadal silences critics, guns for Roger Federer's record

Winning a fourth US Open title would only enhance the Spaniard's position on list of immortals

This is a prophecy-defying era in tennis, and never more so when it comes to Rafael Nadal.



The indestructible Spaniard, closing in on his fourth US Open title — and his 19th grand slam title, one shy of Roger Federer’s all-time men’s record — has been written off more times than one can remember...