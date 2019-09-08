Salute to a Bok great: Chester Williams captured the 'hearts and minds of a nation'
Sunday Times rugby writer Liam del Carme pays tribute to Chester Williams, whose untimely death of a heart attack this week robbed SA of another member of the victorious World Cup-winning side
08 September 2019 - 00:06
The smiling Springbok had grown concerned in recent times. Chester Williams’ mortality had started to weigh on the shoulders of a man who had carried the hopes and dreams of his nation.
He was approaching his 50th birthday next year with increasing unease, that he too may be predisposed to a heart condition that has devastated his family...
