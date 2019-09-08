Rugby

Springboks primed for gigantic Rugby World Cup opener against All Blacks

Rassie Erasmus’ Springboks are primed for their Rugby World Cup opener against the All Blacks in two weeks after beating Japan 41-7 on Friday as they finalised their preparations for the global showpiece.



Erasmus was satisfied with the win, which leaves the Springboks undefeated this calendar year after four wins and a draw while captain Siya Kolisi came through 66 minutes unscathed...