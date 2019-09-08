Rugby
Steve Hansen's All Blacks firing on all cylinders ahead of Rugby World Cup
08 September 2019 - 00:00
The All Blacks declared themselves ready for their record Rugby World Cup triple crown bid yesterday after a thumping 92-7 victory over Tonga in Hamilton.
While Tonga are not a top 10-side and were never expected to pose a real threat, the size of the 14-try win ticked a lot of boxes for coach Steve Hansen...
