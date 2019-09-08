Under-23 side looks set to take SA football to heights it has never scaled

David Notoane's charge are aiming to go one better than the group stage exits of the 2000 and 2016 teams

David Notoane’s SA under-23 side are looking razor-sharp to follow in the footsteps of the 2000 and 2016 SA football Olympic teams.



And the good thing about the current side is that they may even do better at the global showpiece in Tokyo next year...