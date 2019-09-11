SportsLIVE PODCAST | Chiefs in contention & Ntseki the cheap option

It's an indictment on how South Africans have treated foreigners of late and in the past, and we had accomplished Sowetan journalists Tiyani wa ka Mabasa and Sihle Ndebele in the studio to unpack what the chaos did for Bafana's plans for the future.

The pair also went into the Molefi Ntseki appointment as Bafana coach, calling it a “very cheap” option. Mabasa details where else Safa could have looked for a coach with better credentials, even with the shoestring budget that they now operate on.

We also delved into the Premier Soccer League, which is led by Kaizer Chiefs, to many people's surprise. Are they title contenders this year? Well, they are unbeaten in four matches so far and have won three of those.