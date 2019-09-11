Sport

SportsLIVE PODCAST | Chiefs in contention & Ntseki the cheap option

11 September 2019 - 15:06 By Sibusiso Mjikeliso
Bafana struggled to find friends to play with during the international window - and xenophobia was said to be to blame.
Image: Mike Holmes

SA took plenty L's during the international window when no African country wanted to play a friendly against Bafana Bafana because of the xenophobic violence sweeping across the country.

Molefi Ntseki was second in command to Stuart Baxter at the Africa Cup of Nations and would have learnt a great deal from the Briton.
Image: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

It's an indictment on how South Africans have treated foreigners of late and in the past, and we had accomplished Sowetan journalists Tiyani wa ka Mabasa and Sihle Ndebele in the studio to unpack what the chaos did for Bafana's plans for the future.

The pair also went into the Molefi Ntseki appointment as Bafana coach, calling it a “very cheap” option. Mabasa details where else Safa could have looked for a coach with better credentials, even with the shoestring budget that they now operate on.

We also delved into the Premier Soccer League, which is led by Kaizer Chiefs, to many people's surprise. Are they title contenders this year? Well, they are unbeaten in four matches so far and have won three of those.

Ndebele pegged Lebogang Manyama as the fulcrum of Amakhosi's revival, plus the key return of Eric Mathoho, which has bolstered the team's backline. Seems like coach Ernst Middendorp has found his sweet spot at Naturena.

