Soccer
Liverpool keep up winning habit as they rack up fifth win on the trot
15 September 2019 - 00:08
Manchester City succumbed to a first Premier League defeat since January in stunning fashion to newly promoted Norwich 3-2 yesterday, as Liverpool opened up a five-point lead at the top of the table by beating Newcastle 3-1.
Tottenham and Chelsea bounced back to form with comprehensive wins over Crystal Palace and Wolves respectively. Manchester United held out for a much-needed three points with a 1-0 victory over Leicester. But Liverpool were the big winners as the gaps left in City's defence by injured Aymeric Laporte were exposed at Carrow Road. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.