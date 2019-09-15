Soccer

Liverpool keep up winning habit as they rack up fifth win on the trot

Manchester City succumbed to a first Premier League defeat since January in stunning fashion to newly promoted Norwich 3-2 yesterday, as Liverpool opened up a five-point lead at the top of the table by beating Newcastle 3-1.



Tottenham and Chelsea bounced back to form with comprehensive wins over Crystal Palace and Wolves respectively. Manchester United held out for a much-needed three points with a 1-0 victory over Leicester. But Liverpool were the big winners as the gaps left in City's defence by injured Aymeric Laporte were exposed at Carrow Road. ..