Soccer

Orlando Pirates caretaker boss Rulani Mokwena finally breaks his duck

It is Mokwena's first victory since taking over on an interim basis in August

Zizojika Izinto (things will change), which has been Orlando Pirates fans favourite song in times of trouble, seem to have done the trick to inspire Bucs to register the club's second league win in five matches after a three-match winless streak in which they had only picked up two out of nine points.



Striker Tshegofatso Mabasa beat his former teammate at Bloemfontein Celtic, Patrick Tignyemb, twice in the Chippa United goal in the 55th and 60th minute to give the Buccaneers a deserved 2-1 victory at the Orlando Stadium yesterday afternoon...