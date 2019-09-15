Soccer

Polokwane City expose unconvincing Amakhosi

Jabu Maluleke's 16th-minute penalty exposed the cracks in an unconvincing performance by Kaizer Chiefs, who suffered their first Absa Premiership defeat of 2019-20 in their fifth game at FNB Stadium last night.



Bob Marley's Africa Unite, along with SA songs of peace, blared out of FNB's powerful speakers in the half-time break after a message against attacks on foreigners...