Soccer
Polokwane City expose unconvincing Amakhosi
15 September 2019 - 00:00
Jabu Maluleke's 16th-minute penalty exposed the cracks in an unconvincing performance by Kaizer Chiefs, who suffered their first Absa Premiership defeat of 2019-20 in their fifth game at FNB Stadium last night.
Bob Marley's Africa Unite, along with SA songs of peace, blared out of FNB's powerful speakers in the half-time break after a message against attacks on foreigners...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.