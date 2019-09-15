Soccer

Sundowns thrash Seychelles minnows in Caf Champions League

Mamelodi Sundowns ran riot with five unanswered goals against Seychelles minnows Cote d'Or yesterday to put one foot firmly in the group stages of the Caf Champions League.



Sundowns opened the scoring at the State Linite through midfielder Tiyani Mabunda after five minutes but they had to wait until the 68th minute to increase their lead early through fullback Lyle Lakay...