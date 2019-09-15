Soccer
Sundowns thrash Seychelles minnows in Caf Champions League
15 September 2019 - 00:08
Mamelodi Sundowns ran riot with five unanswered goals against Seychelles minnows Cote d'Or yesterday to put one foot firmly in the group stages of the Caf Champions League.
Sundowns opened the scoring at the State Linite through midfielder Tiyani Mabunda after five minutes but they had to wait until the 68th minute to increase their lead early through fullback Lyle Lakay...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.