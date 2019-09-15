Tennis

Top tennis stars commit to new ATP Cup in Australia

Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer are among the global top 10 who will play for their countries at the new ATP Cup in Australia in January, organisers said yesterday.



Andy Murray, returning from hip surgery, will also compete, with his protected world ranking of No 2 giving Britain entry to the tournament even though the country is outside of the 24-team qualifying cut-out...