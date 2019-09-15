Soccer

TS Galaxy set to dance for coach 'Dance' in Caf Confed Cup clash

Dan Malesela gets his side ready for CNaPS in Confed Cup fixture

TS Galaxy coach Dan "Dance" Malesela spent just over an hour on Thursday morning at the team's training fields in Radiokop, west of Johannesburg, standing at the centre of the circle, talking to his players.



It is one aspect of Malesela's unorthodox coaching and he's not about to change it any time soon, just as he's unlikely to let his players train without a ball on their feet...