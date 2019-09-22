Cricket
Ashwell Prince says good workout in SA A team bodes well for Proteas
22 September 2019 - 00:00
When they say a week is a long time, this rings especially true for the South Africa A cricket team.
Having lost the opening game against India A in Thiruvananthapuram after two batting failures (164 and 186 against 303), they bounced back this week with a creditable draw in the second four-day game in Mysore...
