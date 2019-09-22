Rugby

England eye glory as Namibia aim to make coach Dale McIntosh do the haka

England will launch their Rugby World Cup quest with all guns blazing after naming their strongest available side for today’s clash with Tonga at the Sapporo Dome, while minnows Namibia have prepared to give their all against Italy.



Coach Eddie Jones has reverted almost entirely to the XV that sent Ireland spinning to a record defeat at Twickenham last month, with only Joe Cokanasiga and George Kruis missing...