Soccer
Ex-Everton star Idrissa Gueye a big hit at French giants Paris Saint-Germain
22 September 2019 - 00:00
Idrissa Gueye has earned rave reviews for his standout performance in Paris Saint-Germain’s Uefa Champions League win over Real Madrid in midweek and the midfielder looks to be exactly what they have been sadly lacking in recent seasons.
The Senegal international joined Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the summer from Everton for a reported €32m in a deal that may not have set pulses racing in Paris...
