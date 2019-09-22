Rugby
Game on as Rugby World Cup hosts Japan sets out to win hearts and minds
Rugby World Cup 2019 is a bold venture into the unknown. If it is a success, then the game will be immeasurably the better for it
22 September 2019 - 00:01
Rugby’s new frontier is bracing itself for unprecedented levels of scrutiny as well as for a nasty belt of weather as the Rugby World Cup enters its third day today.
But neither the skies above nor the sceptics and naysayers below can put a dampener on the obvious relish in this country...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.