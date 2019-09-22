Rugby

Game on as Rugby World Cup hosts Japan sets out to win hearts and minds

Rugby World Cup 2019 is a bold venture into the unknown. If it is a success, then the game will be immeasurably the better for it

Rugby’s new frontier is bracing itself for unprecedented levels of scrutiny as well as for a nasty belt of weather as the Rugby World Cup enters its third day today.



But neither the skies above nor the sceptics and naysayers below can put a dampener on the obvious relish in this country...