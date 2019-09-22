Soccer
Hate crimes in UK football surge as black players continue to suffer from racism
22 September 2019 - 00:00
Hate crimes at English football matches surged by 50% last year during one of the worst seasons for racist abuse in a decade, government figures show.
This news comes in the wake of former Newcastle United and Liverpool icon, and former England striker, Peter Beardsley being banned from the game for seven months after being found to have racially abused young black players at Newcastle — including calling one “a monkey”...
