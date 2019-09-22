Inspired Manchester City score 8 past Watford
22 September 2019 - 00:38
Manchester City powered to their record Premier League win as the champions scored five times within 18 first-half minutes of an incredible 8-0 thrashing of Watford, while Leicester enjoyed a VAR-assisted 2-1 victory over Tottenham yesterday.
Inspired by Bernardo Silva's hat-trick, Pep Guardiola's side ripped woeful Watford to pieces at the Etihad Stadium, eclipsing a 7-0 win against Norwich in 2013 which stood as their previous biggest top-flight victory...
