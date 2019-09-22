Soccer

Leicester City turn the tables on Tottenham - again

Tottenham Hotspur’s long wait for an away win in the Premier League continued as Leicester City came from behind to beat last season’s Uefa Champions League finalists 2-1 at the King Power Stadium yesterday.



Harry Kane’s great improvisation handed Spurs a first-half lead and Mauricio Pochettino’s men thought they had doubled that advantage when Serge Aurier fired home...