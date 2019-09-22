Soccer

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp warns of stern Chelsea test

Reds boss pays tribute to Chelsea boss Frank Lampard an his 'exciting young team'

Jurgen Klopp warned Liverpool to brace for a fierce fight with the Chelsea youngsters that remind him of the thrilling Borussia Dortmund sides that took Germany and Europe by storm.



Klopp, whose Premier League leaders take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge today, built a dynamic team in his seven years at Dortmund fuelled by gifted prodigies including Mario Goetze, Nuri Sahin, Shinji Kagawa and Robert Lewandowski...