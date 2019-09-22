Sport

Athletics

SA medal hopes rest on Akani Simbine hitting the mark at world champs

22 September 2019 - 00:01 By David Isaacson

South Africa’s medal run at the world championships in Doha could begin and end on Saturday.

The showpiece, which kicks off on Friday and runs until October 6, has lumped the nation’s best podium chances on the same day — in the men’s long jump and men’s 100m...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. How to live-stream the Boks vs the All Blacks on the go this Saturday Sport
  2. SportsLIVE PODCAST | Chiefs in contention & Ntseki the cheap option Sport
  3. How 7 of the top Rugby World Cup contenders stack up Sport
  4. Kaitano Tembo: From playing the Taliban to surviving at SuperSport Sport
  5. Orlando Pirates caretaker boss Rulani Mokwena finally breaks his duck Sport

Latest Videos

Our second body is planet earth, our home': Climate change march in Joburg
Mzansi confident Boks will bring home the cup
X