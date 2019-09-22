Rugby

Southern Kings chair Loyiso Dotwana looks to World Cup for new coach

South Africans who can afford to watch the Rugby World Cup on pay-TV aren’t the only ones with a keen interest in the tournament.



The Greatest Rugby Company in the Whole Wide World (GRC) chair Loyiso Dotwana will have a sharper eye as the World Cup could provide the Southern Kings with a head coach to replace Deon Davids, who left the franchise in June after a four-year stint...