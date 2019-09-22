Volleyball

Women move against volleyball tournament named after 'sex pest'

A storm has erupted over Volleyball South Africa’s (VSA) flagship tournament, the Tubby Reddy Classic (TRC), with a women’s group objecting to the event because it honours a man found guilty of sexual harassment in a disciplinary hearing.



Wits University was to host the TRC this coming week, but then cancelled the booking despite VSA having paid a R20,000 deposit, the federation said...