Volleyball
Women move against volleyball tournament named after 'sex pest'
22 September 2019 - 00:02
A storm has erupted over Volleyball South Africa’s (VSA) flagship tournament, the Tubby Reddy Classic (TRC), with a women’s group objecting to the event because it honours a man found guilty of sexual harassment in a disciplinary hearing.
Wits University was to host the TRC this coming week, but then cancelled the booking despite VSA having paid a R20,000 deposit, the federation said...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.