f1

World champion Lewis Hamilton out to end Ferrari run

Lewis Hamilton, who seems to thrive in Singapore, is a firm favourite to record a fifth victory in the race as he continues his march towards a sixth world title.



“This is one of the toughest races, if not the toughest race, of the year — physically and mentally,” said Hamilton, who has a 63-point lead over Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas with seven rounds left...