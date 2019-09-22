f1
World champion Lewis Hamilton out to end Ferrari run
22 September 2019 - 00:00
Lewis Hamilton, who seems to thrive in Singapore, is a firm favourite to record a fifth victory in the race as he continues his march towards a sixth world title.
“This is one of the toughest races, if not the toughest race, of the year — physically and mentally,” said Hamilton, who has a 63-point lead over Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas with seven rounds left...
